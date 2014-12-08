How to Play Up Pale Winter Skin

With warmer weather steadily behind us, we can’t help but mourn a little when we realize our go-to summer foundation is no longer even anywhere close to matching us. By now, we’re more than stripped of any traces of sun-kissed skin, and we’re worried that when our tan faded it took our healthy glow along with it. We consider turning to self-tanner as a last resort to liven up our skin, but we’re hesitant as memories of a streaky past pops into our heads. Before completely immersing ourselves in bronzer, we realize why not embrace our pale skin instead? After all, winter is the time to full-on flaunt fair skin, so we’re filling you in on how to take it from flat to fabulous.

Apply a full-coverage foundation: With the right foundation we can transform our winter skin from pasty to porcelain in no time. We especially love Make Up Forever HD Invisible Cover Foundation because not only does it have great coverage that leaves our skin looking flawless, but it also comes in a wide range of colors, even offering very fair shades that are often hard to come by.

Blend cream blush and bronzer into the skin: Cream blush and bronzer are great options for the winter months because they melt into the skin, creating the look of a natural glow. We recommend gently dabbing a stippling brush into a light cream bronzer, like Sonia Kashuk’s Undetectable Creme Bronzer in ‘Warm Tan,’ and blending it along the cheek bones and temples, which will instantly add dimension to any flat-feeling face. Placing a glowy cream bronzer, like NYX Cosmetics Cream Blush in ‘Tickled,’ on the apples of your cheeks which will liven up your look by bringing some color back into your skin.

Brighten up under the eyes: If you’re still feeling dull, it might be dark under eye circles that are bringing you down. Pop a brightening concealer like Stila Brighten & Corrector Concealer under your eyes and blend it out with your ring finger to awaken your appearance.

Give your lips a flush of color: Finding the right lip color to compliment fair skin can be tricky – too light of a shade can wash you out, while too dark of a shade can make your complexion look even lighter. Luckily, we’ve come to find that a blue-based fuchsia will flatter just about anyone, especially those with a fair skin tone. Absolutely perfect for the winter is Revlon Colorburst Balm Stain in ‘Love Sick,’ as the balm will moisturize your lips, while the stain provides the perfect subtle pop of color to keep them looking healthy all day long.