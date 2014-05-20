News: The Trick to Wearing Pink Lipstick; L’Oreal’s New Makeup App

Kate Bosworth‘s makeup artist Pati Dubroff spilled her secret behind pulling off any hot pink lipstick, and it’s deceptively simple. [Byrdie]

Julianna Margulies revealed that the real reason she wears a wig on “The Good Wife” is that she prefers it over spending two hours in the hair and makeup chair. Makes sense! [E!]

L’Oreal Paris has introduced Makeup Genius, a new app that allows iPhone users to try on makeup via their phone camera in real time. [Elle]

It’s that time of year again (finally): Take stock of the best new sunscreens to hit the market. [Beauty High]