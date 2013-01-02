How To Perk Up Pale Winter Skin

In the dead of winter, we can start to feel pale and lifeless when we look in the mirror, but don’t worry: A few easy makeup tricks can keep your complexion from looking ghostly and turn you into a golden goddess.

The easiest way to add a little sunshine to your life is to blend on a cream bronzer right after you apply foundation. Cream bronzer is more natural looking than powder bronzer and helps hydrate the skin in the colder, drier months. Try Too Faced Aqua Bunny Cream-To-Powder Bronzer ($29, toofaced.com), which comes with the perfect sized brush to sweep on the product along the temples, sides of the face and under the cheekbones for a sun-kissed, contoured look.

For a subtle, all-over golden look, apply Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base ($48, chanel.com) under your foundation. This will deepen your complexion just slightly and give skin a kick of warmth.

On the body, a deep, dark tan can look really weird in the winter, so use a self-tanner that is light and gradual, such as Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer ($8, jergens.com). Apply it right after your shower and build up the color over a few days for a look that says healthy, not fake.

Eyes and lips can be bronzed for a beachy feel, too. Apply a slight sweep of summertime shimmer across the lids with a shadow like Bobbi Brown Long Wear Cream Shadow in Beach Bronze ($24, bobbibrowncosmetics.com). On lips, slick on a spicy, caramel-colored lipstick like L’Oréal Colour Caresse by Colour Riche in Sheer Linen ($9.99, lorealparisusa.com) and top it off with Jouer Moisturizing Lip Gloss in Sunset ($20, beauty.com). Goodbye, pale and pasty. Hello, glow!