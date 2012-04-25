Learn How To Get Ombre Lips With The Help Of COVERGIRL

Ombre hair was the “it” trend of last season, now ombre lips are a must-have for spring and summer. A fun way to achieve a fuller lip effect, StyleCaster teamed up with COVERGIRL and makeup artist Sage Maitri to show you just how easy it is to perfect this look with the help of COVERGIRL’s new Blast Flipstick Lipcolor. These lipstick duos come in 13 color-coordinating sticks and are super-easy to apply without any expert assistance.

Watch the video above and then follow these simple step-by-step instructions to score your own sexy ombre pucker.

Step 1: Carefully apply your Blast Flipstick Lipcolor, adding the lighter shade to the center of your lips.

Step 2: Follow this up with a thin application of the darker shade to the outside portion of your lips.

Step 3: Feather colors together using a thin makeup brush for assistance.

Step 4: Finish off this look with another application of the lighter shade to the center of your lips for added effect.

Credits:

Makeup Artist: Sage Maitri, The Wall Group

Model: Amanda Santos, MUSE

Hairstylist: Nicole Bridgeford

