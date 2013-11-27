How to Not Look Ghostly Pale in the Winter

not have to mean looking like a ghost. With that in mind, we consulted makeup artist Mai Quynh, who has worked with stars like Emma Stone and Jessica Biel, to get the inside scoop on how to look alive during the colder months of the year. Here, she shares five amazing tips (and her tried-and-true personal product recommendations!) to add some pretty color and Short days and freezing temps make it only too easy to lose your summer glow for good, but having a paler complexion doeshave to mean looking like a ghost. With that in mind, we consulted makeup artist, who has worked with stars likeand, to get the inside scoop on how to look alive during the colder months of the year. Here, she shares five amazing tips (and her tried-and-true personal product recommendations!) to add some pretty color and dewiness to your complexion. Be Bold

Wear a bright lip color to breathe some life back into your face—and contrast the dark colors that winterwear tends to come in. Bravely swipe on a matte or semi-matte hot pink, fuchsia, or orange hue, suggests Quynh. Pair it with simple eye makeup (think a coat or two of eyeliner and mascara).

Glow with It

Strategically placed luminizer can give your skin dimension and dewiness. Look for a formula (Quynh prefers a liquid or cream consistency) that has a slight sheen—without too much sparkle or glitter—and don’t OD on the application. Apply it on the inside corners of your eyes, above your cheekbones, and down the bridge of your nose to light up your face in a subtle, but sublimely pretty way.