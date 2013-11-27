How to Not Look Ghostly Pale in the Winter

Be Bold
Wear a bright lip color to breathe some life back into your face—and contrast the dark colors that winterwear tends to come in. Bravely swipe on a matte or semi-matte hot pink, fuchsia, or orange hue, suggests Quynh. Pair it with simple eye makeup (think a coat or two of eyeliner and mascara).
Glow with It
Strategically placed luminizer can give your skin dimension and dewiness. Look for a formula (Quynh prefers a liquid or cream consistency) that has a slight sheen—without too much sparkle or glitter—and don’t OD on the application. Apply it on the inside corners of your eyes, above your cheekbones, and down the bridge of your nose to light up your face in a subtle, but sublimely pretty way.
Feel Flushed
Okay, so there’s no need to actually feel flushed. Looking flushed, however, is the perfect way to add some healthy color to your complexion, says Quynh. Apply a stain or blush to the apples of your cheeks to get that après-ski rosiness.
Product picks: Tarte Cheek Stain in True Love, Josie Maran Argan Color Stick in Pink, Chanel Joues Contraste Blush in 72 Rose Initial
Slough and Slather
We can’t stress this one enough. After all, not even the greatest makeup can conceal the scaly, flaky skin that goes hand-in-hand with wintertime. The one-two punch against this beauty bummer? Gentle exfoliation and moisturization. To keep your skin extra hydrated, Quynh recommends adding a facial oil to your nighttime beauty routine.
Product picks: Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Serum, Philosophy Turbo Booster C Powder
Image via Imaxtree