How To Create A Boho Braid

Our friends at StyleList got the scoop on Nicole Kidman’s sexy and loose braided hairstyle. The 43-year-old’s auburn locks looked thick and healthy in the pretty plait on the red carpet, which cascaded down her Dries van Noten dress.

Celebrity hairstylist David Babaii perfected this bohemian braid for Kidman in just five simple steps. Read on for Babaii’s tips on how to get the carefree look!

Apply Couture Colour Pequi Oil Treatment to clean hair to add shine. Create a part on the left side and rough-dry strands.

Curl bangs with a 1-inch curling iron, pulling on the ends to create more of a wave effect and rotating the iron in various directions to add dimension.

Then pull the hair to the right side and create a long braid. Finish with a touch of Pequi Oil Treatment from the part to mid-length to smooth hair and prevent flyaways.



