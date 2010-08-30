Get The Look: Lea Michele’s Sexy Emmys 2010 Look

Photo: © Jeff Vespa/WireImage

When you’re a first-timer at an awards show, it can be hard to stand out. Glee star Lea Michele had no problem turning heads at her very first Emmys by sporting a sexy and unexpected bright blue eye shadow effect and gorgeous tousled hair.

Celebrity makeup artist Melanie Inglessis for Nars created Lea’s playfully chic look. “My inspiration was the 60’s. I thought of the iconic Raquel Welch and Bridget Bardot look: the winged eye, the nude lip,” she said. Get the look at home with these simple steps:

Apply a pinky-brown blush to apples of cheeks to create a healthy flush.

Apply Nars Tzarine Duo Eyeshadow (a gold and steel grey combo) on the lid and into the crease of eyes.

Using a bright blue liner like Nars Soft Touch Eyeshadow Pencil in Palladium, gently draw a thick line along the upper lashline, extending it subtly past the outer corner of the eye to create a winged look. Smudge the end of the line to create a slightly faded effect.

Finish with a creamy nude lipstick to help offset your colorful eye look.

The perfect complement to a bold and sexy makeup look like this is a subtly tousled wavy hairstyle. To get this look, apply texturizer to wet hair and blow dry with your fingers, scrunching hair as it dries to create sexy, defined waves.

