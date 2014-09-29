Fake It Until You Make It: The Perfectly Messy Bun

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

When you hear “messy bun” you instantly think “easy,” but most beauty-obsessed ladies know that messy hairstyles are often the ones that actually take the most skill. Sure, some people can seem to haphazardly toss their hair into the nearest elastic and call it a day, but for others, getting the messy look just right ends up being a struggle. Luckily, there are a few tricks of the trade that will help you get the tousled look down pat — once you learn to master them!

Style it dirty: Clean hair may smell like roses and look shinier than a shimmer cream, but it’s also harder to style when you want tons of texture and imperfection. This doesn’t mean you need to skip washing your hair, but it does mean to spritz, rub, or generously apply some product to your clean hair to get the messy style required of this bun.

Tease towards the sky: Grab your teasing comb and gently tease the crown of your hair, then go through from the mid-lengths to the ends and tease a bit there, too. This will help you get the piece-y, imperfect look that you’ll need.

Twist and pin: Elastic bands are great, but they’re mostly great because they hold hair in place really well. When you’re going for a low, messy bun, twist hair in small sections and bobby pin to the nape of your neck, continuing until all the hair is up. For extra hold, spray the bobby pins with hairspray before putting them in your hair.

Pull out small pieces: The real trick to this pulling out pieces after styling. These face-framing strands may fall out naturally as the day progresses, but to get the messy look at the beginning of the day, gently pull out a few pieces of hair with the tail of your teasing comb to tousle up the look just a bit.