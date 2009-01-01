How To Mask A Hangover

With all the holiday parties right now, there may be a chance you”ll have a little too much to drink one night and wake up feeling not so fresh. You know who you are! Well, getting rid of a hangover may take all day, but looking like you don’t even have one is something you can do in just a few minutes!

First, drink plenty of water right upon waking. This will help flush out the puffiness.

Pop a wet washcloth into the freezer while you take a cold shower–yes I said cold!–and when you get out take a moment to lay on your bed with the chilled washcloth over your eyes to reduce puffiness. A few drops of Visine are a must to get the red out.

Sally Hansen

Luminizing Face Primer Use a good moisturizer to prep your skin for makeup, then smooth on a face primer with light-reflecting pigments to give the illusion of well-rested and healthy skin. My favorite is by me (of course) Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer.

BADgal blue mascara To make the eyes look as bright as possible, try adding a little dab of white shimmer powder on the inside tear duct and under the brow bone, then add a healthy dose of navy blue mascara. The deep navy color will actually make the eyes look a bit brighter. Try Benefit Bad Gal Blue Mascara.

A pop of pink on the apples of the cheeks and a pink lip color will also give the illusion of a fresh face. Go for an easy 2-in-1 product like Stila Cherry Crush Lip and Cheek Stain.

See now nobody will know you were dancing on tables until 4 in the morning!