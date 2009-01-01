How To Mask A Hangover

With all the holiday parties right now, there may be a chance you”ll have a little too much to drink one night and wake up feeling not so fresh. You know who you are! Well, getting rid of a hangover may take all day, but looking like you don’t even have one is something you can do in just a few minutes!
- First, drink plenty of water right upon waking. This will help flush out the puffiness.
- Pop a wet washcloth into the freezer while you take a cold shower–yes I said cold!–and when you get out take a moment to lay on your bed with the chilled washcloth over your eyes to reduce puffiness. A few drops of Visine are a must to get the red out.
- Use a good moisturizer to prep your skin for makeup, then smooth on a face primer with light-reflecting pigments to give the illusion of well-rested and healthy skin. My favorite is by me (of course) Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy Luminizing Face Primer.
- To make the eyes look as bright as possible, try adding a little dab of white shimmer powder on the inside tear duct and under the brow bone, then add a healthy dose of navy blue mascara. The deep navy color will actually make the eyes look a bit brighter. Try Benefit Bad Gal Blue Mascara.
- A pop of pink on the apples of the cheeks and a pink lip color will also give the illusion of a fresh face. Go for an easy 2-in-1 product like Stila Cherry Crush Lip and Cheek Stain.
See now nobody will know you were dancing on tables until 4 in the morning!
As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.