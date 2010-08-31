Get The Look: Fresh, Dewy Skin

Photo: © Luca Cannionieri

The end of summer is the perfect time to show some skin. You want to look and feel fresh and natural with makeup that doesn’t feel heavy or melts away. The key to that fresh-faced look is all about the right mix of highlighting and mattifying goods and how you use them.

First, use a lightweight foundation–and use it sparingly!–concentrating on the areas that are the most uneven. I love La Prairie’s Anti-Aging Foundation SPF 15. Follow up with a dusting a light translucent powder. By using a colorless powder you avoid the risk of mixing your foundation and powder into a color that no longer matches your skin.

For cheeks, start with a powder blush in a bright pink–trust me, it’s flattering to all–and then follow it with a very small amount of shimmery cream blush right on the apples of the cheeks. Try Illamasqua Cream Blusher in Lies, but apply it sparingly to avoid looking like you have greasy cheeks. You can also use a cream highlighter in certain parts of your face. I couldn’t live without Nars The Multiple in Copacabana; I use it in very specific places like the tip of the nose, the bow of the lip, above the eyebrow and on top of the cheekbone.

Now comes the most important step: Ensuring you counter any illuminating with strategic mattifying. If you go overboard with the highlighting you can look greasy and shiny. To avoid this, take a pea-sized amount of Laura Mercier Secret Finish–Mattifying and rub it between your fingers. Press firmly into the places you want to reduce shine–the sides of your nose, your chin and forehead, especially along the hairline.

By strategically placing your matte and shimmer products, you can easily create the illusion of dewy, healthy skin. Now go get your gorgeous on and enjoy these last few days of summer!

Raychel Wade is a professional makeup artist and official La Prairie Colour Ambassador. She was voted ‘Best Makeup Consultant’ in New York Magazine‘s “Best of New York” and her practical makeup tips have been featured on the pages of Allure, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Real Simple, Lucky, Self, Fitness, Brides and New York Magazine‘s annual Family and Wedding guides.