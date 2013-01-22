Foolproof Kits for Makeup Virgins

So you have all this makeup and no idea how to use it? It’s okay, not everyone is a pro! Luckily, beauty brands are making it easier to get that professional look on your own. Whether you’re a smoky eye virgin or a veteran looking to learn new tricks, these makeup kits not only supply the product, but also teach you how to use it -— and make everyone think you went to the beauty counter to have your makeup done.

Lorac Pro Eye Tutorial Kit ($39, sephora.com)

Celebrity makeup artist and Lorac founder Carol Shaw brings her professional tips to your vanity with this kit of eye products that includes shadow, liner, mascara and a double-ended brush. The removable tutorial booklet clings to your mirror so you can learn how to get a perfect eye look on your own.



Too Faced No Makeup Makeup ($39, toofaced.com)

This palette of face products will help you achieve that no-makeup makeup look like a pro. It comes fully equipped with a shimmer veil, cream blush, powder blush, concealer, luminizer and brightener for a flawless, contoured complexion. The photo tutorial booklet shows you exactly where to apply each product for three different looks.



Sephora Collection Pro Lesson Palette: Smoky Eyes ($20, sephora.com)

A smoky eye is no easy feat, and can make you look like a raccoon when not done right. Luckily, this palette comes with six eye shadows, an eye liner and an illustrated lesson to help you master the smoky look.



Revlon PhotoReady Primer, Shadow, Sparkle ($9.99, revlon.com)

If you’re a makeup veteran but have trouble finding the right colors to complement each other, this affordable palette is for you. You get the perfect shades for your lid, crease and brow bone, plus a primer to ensure everything stays put.



