How to Make Your Summer Makeup Colors Work For Winter

We love a good pastel in the summer — a slick of pastel green liner against tan skin, a bright pink lip with tousled, beachy hair — but come winter, we find ourselves reaching for the same old reliable, vampy standbys. It feels natural, to transition to darker colors when the sky is gray and the air is crisp, but hear us out – your summer makeup doesn’t have to languish in a drawer next to bikinis and slip dresses until Memorial Day. Here are some ways to make your summer looks last throughout the winter.

Use a pastel liner over your standard black for a pop of color.

Amp up your black liner with a super-thin slash of pastel color for an unexpected winter look. The contrast of stark black against the icy pastels will add a jolt of energy to all your boring sweaters and ankle boots, and is completely unexpected. Try Stila’s Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner in Turquoise, which is a beautiful mint green that looks killer against inky blacks or rich sapphires.

Swap out your classic red lips for a shocking pink.

We all know that red lipstick is a classic and will go with everything from a striped tee to a ball gown, but consider the shocking pink lipstick you normally pair with cutoffs and floaty tanks. A bright pink lip is great for enhancing a tan, but it also adds brightness and light to dull, flat winter skin. Instead of reaching for your favorite red, pick up the pink and see if it doesn’t make you look more vibrant. There’s a ton out there, but the best that we’ve tried is Nars Audacious in Michiyo. It’s a bright, neutral pink that looks good on any skin tone.

Pastel nails look fresh and wintry when it’s cold outside.

Give your nail beds a break from their constant coat of Lincoln Park After Dark, and break out your favorite pastels for winter. This season’s cool, fuzzy pastel sweaters are begging for an icy, almost-white pastel blue or the palest pink. Essie’s Borrowed and Blue is a creamy, almost-white with a delicate shot of baby blue, which looks chic on short, oval nails.