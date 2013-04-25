How to Make Your Makeup Stay On in Hot Weather

We love a good music festival because nothing gets us excited like a flower crown and a live concert among stylish people, but with the good of music festivals comes the bad – like makeup melting off of your face. In hot temperatures higher than 100 degrees and the sun beating on your face for hours every day, your usual foundation and mascara barely stand a chance at surviving past the first set of music. While lots of ladies choose to go bare-faced for the occasion, we still like to put on our makeup because you never know when a photographer or an Instagrammer may be present.
In an effort to help ladies in hot temperatures (music festival or otherwise) make their makeup stay put all day long, we’ve rounded up a guide of the best kinds of products to use in the heat. From waterproof mascara to oil blotting sheets, make sure you take a look at this list before you have a makeup meltdown.
Find out what makeup you need for those rising temperatures (if they'll ever get here..)!
Cheek Stain: Forget a compact and a blush brush and stick to a cheek stain instead. Simply apply directly to the apples of your cheeks and blend, giving yourself a look that lasts much longer than powder in the hot sun.
(Bobbi Brown Cheek Tint, $26, Barneys.com)
Eyeshadow Stick: Similar to the thought of using a cheek stain in the form of a stick, eyeshadow sticks can be applied directly to the lid without the fuss of multiple tools and products needed. Plus, you can reach the inner corner of your eye without getting shadow everywhere.
(Clinique Chubby Stick Shadow for the Eyes, $16, LordandTaylor.com)
Waterproof Mascara: This one's pretty obvious, but it still needs to be said. Melting mascara isn't a good look on anyone, so keep your lashes looking clean and the rest of your face clean of mascara by going waterproof. Just remember to use a waterproof makeup remover on your eyes to make things easier on yourself at the end of the day.
(CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Waterproof Mascara, $6.63, Drugstore.com)
Tinted Moisturizer with SPF: Combine three steps in one with tinted moisturizer with SPF. Just because you're in hot temperatures doesn't mean you should skimp on moisturizer, foundation or sunscreen, so make things simple by combining all three.
(Clinique Moisture Surge Tinted Moisturizer with SPF, $27, Sephora.com)
Lip Tint: A full-on lipstick or gloss is too much when temperatures are high, so opt for a lip tint for all the color and without the feeling of product on your lips.
(Tarte LipSurgence Lip Tint, $24, Tarte.com)
Oil Absorbing Sheets: Sometimes even the best kept face gets oily. Oil absorbing sheets are live savers because they fit in a pocket and they get rid of shine with one swipe. We consider these a must-have for warmer weather.
(Clean & Clear Oil Absorbing Sheets, $4.39, Walgreens.com)
Waterproof Concealer: Just because you're not wearing foundation doesn't mean you won't have dark circles under your eyes. To prevent the concealer from looking chalky, choose a waterproof over a regular concealer for higher temperatures.
(Maybelline Cover Stick Waterproof, $3.99, Drugstore.com)
Waterproof Eyeliner: If your mascara isn't running, your eyeliner shouldn't either. Keep your makeup in place all day long with waterproof eyeliner on the top and/or bottom lash lines.
(Lorac Waterproof Eyeliner, $23, Beauty.com)