Our Favorite Tricks to Make Your Lipstick Stay Put

We use our lips a lot – to chat, to sip lattes, even to perhaps kiss under the mistletoe. A perfect pout is a photo must, but with all this eating, drinking, and talking going on, how do we stand a chance? If you are as over naked lips in all your holiday party photos as we are (it’s a drag!), try these tips, your lips just may make it past happy hour – and beyond!

Prep The Area:

First, remove any dead skin and make sure to have oil-free lips, says mark Celebrity Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg. You can dab some loose powder on your lips as a base.

Don’t Be Flaky:

If your lips are dry and flaky, you’ll get an uneven application and lipstick will not stay on evenly, so exfoliate your lips by brushing them with your wet toothbrush or use a lip scrub. Ramy Gafni, makeup and eyebrow expert and founder of RAMY Beauty Therapy suggests you apply a Lip Oil to quickly and deeply moisturize your lips. “It’s the same concept as exfoliating and moisturizing your skin prior to getting a spray tan in order to get an even tan and longevity from the spray tan!” says Gafni.

Layers Of Promise:

“To make your lipstick last longer, try applying a stain first and then line the lips with lip liner, which helps reinforce the color and finish off with your lip stick or color,” says Greenberg. Matte lips last the longest, but if you are choosing a hydrating gloss or top coat of gloss, then make sure to press the color onto your lips before applying the last coat.

Watch What You Eat:

Be careful how you eat and drink. “Avoid putting both your top and lower lip on your coffee cup, and don’t eat with your lips – bring utensils into the mouth and chew with your teeth, avoiding smudging your lips,” says Wendy Lewis, founder of beautyinthebag.com. Try also to drink through a straw whenever possible, and try to avoid patting your mouth after dining which rubs color off.

Always Be Prepared:

“Worst case scenario, bring your color with you for touch-ups!” says Greenberg.

Image via Andreas Kuehn/Stone Collection