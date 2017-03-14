How to Make Your Lipstick Last All Day (No Matter Which Brand You Use)

We’re all for playing around when it comes to different lip colors (we’ll try anything from lavender to oxblood), but there’s one thing we take very seriously: Figuring out how to make lipstick last.

Whether you’re wearing a nude shade or you’re braving a fuchsia color, there’s nothing more frustrating than leaving your house with a perfect pout and needing to adjust and reapply an hour later after two sips of coffee.

By taking the time to do the extra steps to prep your lips, you’ll save yourself the frustration of the hourly reapplication of your lipstick. From reverse lip liner to setting your hue with a translucent powder, these are the lipstick secrets we swear by—so you can keep lipstick on all day (and night) long, no matter which brand you’re using.

Originally published March 2013. Updated March 2017.