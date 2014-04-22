For girls with naturally stick straight hair, the only thing more frustrating than static cling is not being able to get your hair’s texture to change at all. If you’ve tried everything but still don’t know how to make straight hair wavy, it’s about time you learned so that you’re able to switch up your hairstyle arsenal. Rather than just resorting to stick-straight ponytails or sleek buns, it’s time to figure out how to get some waves into your hair – and how to keep said waves.

Plus, luckily for you, your stick-straight strands tend to hold that perfect subtle wave that everyone strives for. Straight haired girls, get excited, because once you adopt these tricks, you’ll be seeing nothing but waves.

MORE: How to Use a Curling Wand

Use the diffuser: That oddly shaped contraption that comes with your blow dryer? It’s called a diffuser, and it’s about to be your new best friend. While your damp hair is hanging down, face the prongs of the diffuser up towards the ceiling and push upwards to almost scrunch your hair, and continue to dry the hair all around your head.

Mousse is your friend: There is virtually no chance of straight hair becoming wavy (or curly) if you don’t use product, but it needs to be the right product. Before using a diffuser or any other heat styling tool, apply foam mousse to your hair. Focus on your mid-lengths to the roots, and use your fingers to comb the mousse through your hair. For the best results, use a strong hold mousse.

Sleep in braids: This works especially well with dirty hair, but sleeping in braids is a fantastic way to make your straight hair wavy. Holding for eight hours in wavy formation, your hair will be trained to stay in those kinks throughout the next day. Before you braid your hair, spray in a bit of sea salt spray from the mid-lengths to the ends. The soft hold will help the braid to really take hold and make your hair wavy.