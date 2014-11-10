Fake It Until You Make It: How to Make Shaved Legs Last Longer

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

We all know how tedious shaving our legs can be – one second they’re smooth, and the next stubble is already popping back up. For most of us, shaving is a struggle, and not one we want to partake in on an everyday basis. Believe it or not, there’s actually some things we can do to keep our legs hairless, and us happy, for a little longer. While you may think the secret lies in the upkeep after the shave, below, we’re filling you in on the truth that it all starts with proper preparation.

Exfoliate Your Skin: Before you pick up the razor, grab your favorite skin scrub. Exfoliating before shaving will get rid of any dead skin cells and also help raise any little hairs hiding beneath the surface of the skin, enabling you to get a closer shave.

Use a Good Razor: When choosing a razor, make sure you select the one that’s best for your skin type, as it will do the best job. For instance, if you have dry skin, select a razor that has a moisturizing strip. Getting a close shave is essential, because the closer the shave, the smoother your legs will be and the longer the hair will stay away, so also opt for a razor with multiple blades.

Shave Upward: Begin shaving at your ankles, and shave each leg upward against the hair growth. This is another tactic that will give you the closest shave and a little extra time before stubble appears.

Apply Moisturizer Afterwards: After you step out of the shower, apply moisturizer to your legs while they are still a little damp. Doing this will keep your skin smooth, and your hair soft, reducing how often you need to shave.