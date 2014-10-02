We pride ourselves on a twice-a-day facial cleansing and moisturizing routine, but even when you’re taking care of your skin, some issues get in the way. Namely, pores. Whether you’re struggling with larger pores or you’re trying to get rid of blackheads and clear up your skin, if you know certain things about how pores work, you’ll be able to attack them head on. Below are 10 things no one ever tells you about pores, so you can start having better skin now!

1. Pores enlarge when they become clogged. If you happen to be noticing your pores much more than in the past, they may be a bit enlarged due to clogging. To unclog your pores, be sure to wash your face twice daily to avoid oil and bacteria build up.

2. Warm water can help loosen up pores. Before you begin cleansing your face, use warm to hot (not scolding!) water to open up your pores so that you can really get everything out. If you need to take things one step further, soak a washcloth in hot water until it’s steamy, and place it over your face for about 30 seconds to steam your skin before cleansing.

3. And cold water or ice can tighten things up. Your pores won’t shrink with cold water, but applying ice or cold water to your face for about 15 seconds after cleansing will help to tighten up pores and protect them from future oil clogging.

4. Look for products with charcoal and clay. With natural properties that work like a magnet to draw impurities out of your pores, charcoal and clay masks work to fully pull out any oil, dirt, or bacteria from your pores that may be causing issues.

5. Pores are actually hair follicles. The pores all over your body are tiny hair follicles, and each pore contains a sebaceous gland which produces oil, which is why pores can become clogged with oil so easily.

6. Pimples can stretch out pores. When pores become filled with oil and dirt, pimples can form and completely take over the pore, which is why some pores appear larger than others. They become stretched, and the faster a pimple can be remedied, the better chance you have at not stretching pores.

7. Exfoliating makes a big difference in the appearance of pores. Exfoliating with a fine scrub a few times a week will keep your pores clear of debris, which will in turn make them appear smaller. If nothing’s in your pores, they’ll be much less noticeable.

8. Oil blotting sheets will be your best friend. Throughout the day, keep excess oil and shine off of your face with oil blotting sheets. Not only will this keep the attention off of your pores, but you’ll also be doing the most you can to keep pores clear in the future.

9. Pore strips can help. Whether you opt for a nose, chin, or forehead strip, using pore strips to remove blackheads (and other build up) in pores can help reduce their appearance, but pore strips typically won’t remove the hair in a pore.

10. Some makeup products reduce the appearance of pores. Certain beauty balms and moisturizers are specifically designed to smooth out skin and fill in the appearance of pores for a flawless look.