3 Tricks to Help Your Makeup Last All Night

Jilly and Sally are New York-based sisters and style bloggers who share their personal style, beauty tips, and peeks into their lives on their blog, Sorelle in Style. You can find them at @sorelleinstyle on Twitter and Instagram.

With holiday party season in full swing, we can only hope our makeup will cooperate for the long hours and late nights ahead. As impossible as it may seem, maintaining that “fresh-faced” look long after the last bottle of champagne has been popped is actually doable. Here are some of our favorite products and tips to ensure your makeup lasts all day and night!

Step 1: Prep Your Face

After giving your moisturizer time to set in, apply a primer to prep your skin (we love Smashbox’s Photo Finish Primer). Next, apply your favorite foundation directly to your skin (we recommend Bobbi Brown’s Stick Foundation for long wear). Blend the foundation using a foundation brush, buffing in circles for a flawless, even finish. For glowing cheeks that will withstand the day, NARS The Multiple, applied over foundation, gives a long-lasting, healthy glow.

Step 2: Prime Your Lips and Eyes

Swipe on a coat of lip primer (our favorite is Too Faced’s Lip Insurance Lip Primer) before you apply any lip product for a bold look that will last. If you’re applying lipstick, it’s best to use a lip brush to precisely fill in the lips and ensure a lasting pout. For eyes, we love NARS’s Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base—the primer holds onto even the most glittery eyeshadows, prevents fallout, and will make your eye makeup look freshly applied even after you’ve been wearing it for hours! Finish it off with a long-lasting eyeshadow (we swear by Make Up Forever’s Aqua Cream shadow).

Step 3: Set It

Lock-in makeup with a good setting spray (Urban Decay’s All Nighter Spray is our favorite—it prevents fallout and ensures that your makeup will last all day and night). Spray on your face at the end of your makeup application and you’re good to go!

