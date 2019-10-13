Every Time I Wear These Lipsticks, Someone Asks me if I’ve Had Injections

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not overly high-maintenance about adhering to what I consider to be my distinctive personal style (I like to experiment with my look), but there are three non-negotiable things that I simply can’t go without, regardless of the nonstop influx of new trends tricking in: a matte lip (preferably in a bright-red hue), high-rise jeans and baby blonde highlights. I know it may be a cliché, but these things never fail me, so I’m pretty loyal to each one of them. While I used to have a fairly plump pout, I’ve noticed with age, the onset of fine lines and less volume, so I’ve mastered how to make my lips bigger with lipstick in order to re-create the youthful pout that I once had with makeup. While I may consider the option down the road, as of now, I’ve never gotten lip filler or injections, because with the right lip products and a slight over-line of my mouth’s natural shape, I find that I’m able to create a similar effect sans the needle and a pricey trip to an injector. I love a bold lip (like I said, red is always my go-to) because not only does it allow you to enhance the shape of your mouth without cosmetic enhancements, but it also just makes it look like you actually tried — even if you’re not wearing any other makeup.

While I find that a bold hued shades tend to work best for me, you can get the lip-plumping effect with virtually any color, whether you’re a die-hard fan of nudes, rosy mauves, ’90s-era browns or hot pinks. I always opt for a matte, long wearing liquid lipstick, because they last all day and they allow you to expand the natural line of your lip during application before self-setting and drying down to a velvet matte finish. With that being said, I know that many are averse to this formula, because they can be pretty drying, and if your lips are any level of dry or flaky, they can look disastrous and even spotlight the appearance of fine lines. Regardless of your preference in formula, shade and finish, the below lippies have all earned me plenty of compliments, along the speculation of whether or not I had gotten lip filler, so I naturally, swear by them. As a side note, I also happen to find thinner lips equally as beautiful, but if you’re looking to play with juicier lip look, these long-lasting products will not fail you.

1. Lime Crime Velevetines Matte Liquid Lipstick

I’ve been wearing this long-lasting liquid lips for over five years, and while I get to test out new formulas on the regular, I always go back to it. My favorite shade is “bleached,” a peachy nude that doesn’t look too pale or too coral. This formula truly lasts an eight-hour workday for me and doesn’t transfer. The formula applies very liquid-y and gives you a good minute to shape and refine before it dries down to a velvet matte. This is probably my favorite lipstick of all time.

2. Wet ‘n Wild Megalast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick

I’ve turned on so many friends to this incredible and somehow, affordable liquid lipstick. When it comes to the drugstore’s options, this is my favorite formula. I love the range’s red hues. My go-to is the shade “Flame of The Game,” an orange-y red that looks good on my fair skin, and my friends with dark skin tones as well. The formula also lasts a solid 6-8 hours without touch-ups and it won’t move — even when you’re eating or giving someone a kiss.

3. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick

My mom actually turned me onto this pout-enhancing liquid lipstick after her hairdresser told her it was her go-to. I’ve since begun collecting colors in the range, because the formula is incredible. It feels slightly less drying than other liquid lipsticks and makes your pout look so full. It glides on creamy, rather than liquid-y but sets down and stays put for about eight hours. I actually swatched it on my hand the first time I tried it, and the pigment didn’t come off until the following day (and yes, I wash my hands, I promise).

4. Besame Cosmetics Classic Color Lipstick

If you’re not on board with liquid lipsticks, this high-pigmented bullet lipstick is a great alternative. It feels comfortable and smooth on the lips without compromising staying power, and dries down to a demi-matte finish. It makes your lips look so juicy and full, and won’t leave them feeling tight and chapped. I have to admit what I allured me into to trying out this lipstick was its luxe, vintage-inspired packaging, but the formula is equally as impressive.

5. Dose of Color Liquid Lipstick

To be honest, Dose of Color’s infamous liquid lipstick is the one formula that inspired this story. I’d heard so many beauty bloggers and YouTubers rave about it, so I finally got around to trying it for myself. I was so impressed by the creamy, non-drying formula and its instant plumping power. I posted a photo wearing this lipstick on Instagram and got a few comments asking if I’d taken the plunge and gotten lip filler. Nope, it’s just the lipstick. It’s not transfer-proof like the other three liquid lipsticks, but if you’re careful while eating, the staying power is excellent. It’s also the most hydrating and comfortable liquid lipstick I’ve tried, making it great for those with dryer lips.