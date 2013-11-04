Fake It Until You Make It: Bigger Eyes

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

Whether it be restless nights, allergies making eyes puffy or naturally small eyes (the list goes on and on) we all want our eyes to appear larger. This can seem hard to accomplish but with a few tricks and tips, you can achieve a larger looking eye in no time. From eye liners to sleeping habits, we’ve covered the basis of getting those beautiful eyes to pop. Take a look at the tips below and enjoy your bigger eyes!

White eyeliner: When applying liner to the water line, you want to opt for a white or blush toned liner to make the eye appear brighter and bring more light to the that part of the face.

Eye cream: It’s never too early to start applying eye cream underneath eyes before you sleep. This will help to treat and hydrate the delicate tissue underneath the eyes, allowing you to wake up with fresh, de-puffed eyes. Puffiness can make your eyes look smaller, so de-puffing is always a plus.

Concealer: Try using a salmon pink color concealer under the eyes. This will work better to neutralize out those blues and purples that naturally come with the area under your eyes, and neutralizing these colors will help to brighten up, and therefore widen, your eyes.

Curl lashes: It may seem the oldest trick in the book, but there’s a good reason for that! Curling lashes before applying mascara helps to open up the eye, then once mascara is applied it accentuates the bigger, wider lashes.

Double coating: Don’t be afraid to double up on your mascara and apply two coats from the lash root to end. Mascara works to brighten and open up the eye, drawing more attention to them, and two coats of a mascara that won’t clump helps to really make your eyes look huge.

Follow the crease: When applying eyeshadow, follow the natural shape of the eye and you’ll notice dramatic results. Place the darker color in the crease of the eye and lighter shades on the lid for optimal results.

Brows: Bold brows aren’t just a huge trend because Cara Delevingne looks amazing. Filled in, strong brows frame the face and make your eyes pop, so skip the tweezing and opt for a brow pencil instead.

