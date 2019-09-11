Here’s How to Extend Your Salon Blowout (Even if You Workout)

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you went in for one or just got a fresh trim, most of us have been faced with the challenge of trying to prolong the life of that covetable professional blowout that’s seemingly impossible to re-create when left to your own devices at home. Fortunately, I’m a master at pushing my blowout to the absolute limit (along with dodging a good shampoo for as long as possible to avoid fading my pricey blonde highlights) I’ve found a few products and hacks to share if you’re curious about how to make a blowout last.

Let’s face it: there are very beauty experiences that rival a good in-salon blowout’s capacity to give you an instant confidence boost. In fact, I strategically plan my hair appointments so that I make sure I have plans the night of while my freshly fluffed locks can be witnessed by as many people as possible. I mean, you can’t waste day one of a good hair day. But, the challenges don’t end after day one. Next, you’re faced the decision of wrecking your shiny, voluminous strands with your scheduled weekly spin class or feeling the intense surge of guilt for being a fitness studio no-show.

Naturally, dry shampoo is a must-have when we’re talking about keeping a blowout fresh, but it’s not always the best line of action — especially if you have darker colored hair and prefer to be without powdery white roots. While there are some fairly intuitive cautionary tips to follow, like avoiding humidity at all costs and touching your hair as much as possible, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite products (and how to use them) that have personally helped me extend the life of my hair stylist’s magical blowout skills up to a week.

1. Betty Dain Terry Lined Shower Cap

I’m assuming that while you may be cool with pushing back your next shampoo session as far back as possible, I’m also going to guess that you’re not willing to forgo showering altogether for that long too. As you know humidity, steam and water can all wreak havoc on a fresh blowout, so keeping your protected from hair with a shower cap (no a pony tail holder will not suffice) is a must. You’ll also want to opt for one lined with terry cloth, as this material helps repel moisture and keeps frizz at bay.

2. Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray

Aside from avoiding humid conditions and excess sweat (and yes, I know that’s really not always feasible) defending your locks with a humidity-shielding product like Oribe’s Anti-Humidity Spray is a great addition for the days when the weather is simply not on your side. You’ll want to turn your head over and spray a generous amount to ensure the even dispersion and keep the volume next-level.

3. Hot Tools Professional Ceramic & Tourmaline Barrel Curling Iron

Speaking of volume, by day 3 or 4, you’re probably going to notice in major decline. Rather than overloading your mane with product, opt for large barrel curling iron to re-create some texture, add some shine and restore volume without creating too much of a curl. 2 inches are the best size to go for if you’re looking for blowout-looking voluminous waves.

4. Bumble & Bumble Pret a Powder

There are plenty of solid (and affordable) dry shampoos available, but this is one of my holy grail hair products that I promise is worth shelling out a little extra cash for. For starters, it’s actually a 3-in-1 product: a dry shampoo, style extender and volumizer all in one. Rather than simply absorbing the excess grease you’ll likely accumulate after a couple of days, it actually revives texture and volume without drying out your ends.

5. Qing Sweat Wicking Headband

If you’re not willing to give up your fitness routine, but can’t imagine sacrificing an extended blowout, keeping hair swept away from the face while you’re breaking a sweat is essential. In addition to wearing a sweat wicking headband, you also want to apply dry shampoo or anti-humidity spray before you hit the gym rather than after. The powdery texture actually functions as a barrier that blocks sweat from penetrating your strands and works much better as a preventative measure than it does for damage control.

6. ZimaSilk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Switching to a silk or satin pillowcase offers a slew of beauty benefits, from helping prevent fine lines and helping your blowout stay shiny and frizz-free. Cotton and microfiber pillowcases can lead to matted and tangled hair, but the smooth and soft feel of a silk option will keep your blowout in tact.