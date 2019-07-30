How to Wake up With Makeup, According to Makeup Artists

Scroll To See More Images

We’ve all been there. Waking up in the morning after enjoying one too many glasses of wine, with no glass of water in reachable distance, and a throbbing headache as the cherry on top. Or, maybe you’ve simply been a victim bedtime anxiety that blocked you from getting any shut eye (why does my brain always happen to want to contemplate the worst possible outcomes of everything when I’m just trying to sleep)? While it probably won’t make you feel any less miserable or zombie-like after when you’re utterly sleep-deprived, learning how to look more awake with makeup can at least help you fake it til you make it –until you can actually hop back into bed, that is. With the right makeup and skincare at your disposal, you can — at the very least— feign a full night’s rest and hide a night’s full of over-indulgence/an anxiety attack — especially if you have things to do and people to see the following day.

Clearly, aiming for a full eight hours, unwinding with some meditation and avoiding going overboard on Wine Wednesdays with the ladies is the ideal course of action if you want to reap the many benefits of beauty sleep and feel like a functional human come morning, but it’s not always a reality. My personal go-to when I’m not feeling my best is to opt for a red lip and some full coverage concealer to distract viewers from puffy, tired eyes — it’s never failed me. But, not everyone is into a bold lippie look, so I went on a quest for some solid morning-after beauty hacks and asked a few makeup artists and derms to disclose their personal (and professional) tips, tricks and products suggestions to find out how to erase the signs of a sleepless night.

1. Use a Brightening Eye Cream

“I combat dark circles and puffiness around the eyes with Visha Skincare Advanced Eye Booster. Caffeine, hyaluronic acid and Emblica Extract tighten the skin and decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20% in less than 6 minutes! This multitasking eye cream triples as a makeup primer and helps with lines around the lips,” says board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Purvisha Patel.

2. Add a Pop of Shimmer in The Inner Eye

“Add a twinkle to the eye area to brighten up the eyes to make them look more awake. I recommend applying JILL STUART Beauty’s Jelly Eye Color, using a small stiff brush, to the inner corner of the eyes. 01 is for fair to light skin and 02 is for light to medium skin,” says makeup artist Mai Quynh.

3. Trace Your Eyes With White Liner

“Use white eyeliner to make your eyes appear larger and more awake! You can do this by lining your waterline with the white liner! Instantly your eyes are brighter and you ready for the day/or night.” Geo’s pick: Nanacoco Eyelusive Eye Shadow in Snow White. “The ease and convenience of the pencil, it glides on easily, blends nicely and travels well,” says celeb makeup artist, Geo Brian Hennings

4. Give Your Lashes a Lift

“Choose a mascara that has a smaller and skinny wand to open the eye area. A thin wand (especially one with a lot of bristles) makes it easier for the mascara to latch onto even the shortest, thinnest lashes. A thin wand also makes it easier to apply the mascara as close as possible to the lash line. A wand that has a dual edged brush is even better as one side is shorter, and is used to wiggle back and forth at the base of the lash to build volume. Then by twisting the wrist slightly, the dual edge with longer bristles will create a lengthen effect on the lash. My go-to is PureLash® Lengthening Mascara,” says Hannah Hatcher, Global Educator of Jane Iredale.

5. Complement Your Eye Color With Eyeshadow

Makeup Artist, Pamela Faller suggests complementing your shadow to your eye color to open up your eyes. For example, “when you think about the color wheel and complimentary colors the opposite of green is red so shades of bright ruby or burgundy will help to brighten green eyes.” Pam’s pick for green eyes: Intense Pressed Pigments in Red Earth.

