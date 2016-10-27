Beauty Blogger Makes Herself Look Like Jennifer Lopez With Makeup

So, we don’t normally believe in magic, but when we watch someone transform herself into Jennifer Lopez in just 60 seconds with only the use of a few makeup products, we kind of turn into believers. Sure, we’ve all seen those transformation videos of makeup artists contouring themselves into different celebrities, but we’ve never seen one look so damn believable and realistic.

This week, makeup artist and beauty blogger Dilan Sabah posted a video to Instagram, showing herself mixing foundation, bronzer, highlighter, and a few layers of fake lashes until she suddenly became J.Lo before our very eyes. The video quickly got shared around the internet, garnering almost 100 thousand views in just a few days, with comments ranging from the mildly excited to the straight-up amazed—and for good reason, too.

OK, yes, there were a bunch of other steps and products in between the start and finish, and yes, it helps that Sabah is an actual makeup artist and partial wizard with hair and features similar to J.Lo’s, but it’s still an insanely crazy process to watch, especially with the accompanying music. We can’t say we’d wear this look out, but if you’ve ever had dreams of looking exactly like Jenny from the block (Halloween goals?), here’s your basic tutorial.