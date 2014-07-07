Fake It Until You Make It: Looking Good Without Makeup

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

If you’re like most of us, you wake up early, rush to work, head to the gym afterwards, eat dinner, squeeze in some Netflix time, hit your bed, and repeat it all the following day. Our busy lives sometimes leave no time to apply makeup, even if your routine is five minutes flat. If you’re find yourself constantly on the run (or you’re just trying to give your face a break from cosmetics), here are a few quick tips to make sure you look your best without an ounce of makeup.

Use a daily SPF moisturizer: Whether it’s the middle of the summer or the dead of the winter, applying a daily moisturizer with SPF will keep your skin protected. The UV rays from the sun can seriously damage your skin, leaving you looking dried out and dull. Aim for an SPF of 15 or higher in moisturizer to minimize keep your skin looking amazing.

Exfoliate your face and lips: Exfoliating is a quick and easy way to get rid of any dull, dead skin that can clog your pores and make you look tired. Find a gentle, yet effective exfoliator that works for your skin type and apply about twice a week to keep your skin fresh. Your face isn’t the only thing that needs exfoliating, though. Scrub your lips once a day, either at night or in the morning, with a sugar scrub and your toothbrush to keep your pout in the best shape possible.

Grooming: Keeping up with your eyebrows and upper lip area is a great way to look your best without makeup. Tweeze your eyebrows where necessary, and be sure to keep them in a natural shape for your best look.

Overnight masks: Your skin works to rejuvenate itself while you’re sleeping, so boost your beauty overnight with a sleeping mask. Choose one packed with moisture so that when you wake up, your skin will be hydrated and glowing.

Stay hydrated: Most importantly, stay hydrated. Water can do wonders to your skin, hair, and mood. Plus, if your body is happy and hydrated, it’ll show on your face.