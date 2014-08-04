Fake It Until You Make It: Looking Flawless In Pictures

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

It’s a tough life out there for us selfie takers. No matter how many photos we snap, we just can’t seem to get the Instagram approved picture we’re looking for. Put the #nofilter hashtag to the test with these photo-ready tips on how to look your best in front of the camera.

Gotta keep your head up: By tilting your head up just a bit you reduce any sign of a double chin. If the camera is below eye level, chances are, you aren’t going to like the way you look in the picture.

Blot away the shine: Oil blotter sheets will save your life. Cameras pick up enough glare as it is, so there’s no need to increase the shine on your face. Try Sephora’s Calming Natural Tea Tree Blotting Papers to remove any excess oil or dirt and achieve a shine-free, matte finish.

Getting the right angle: Taking the camera straight on is a bit scary. By angling your body and head ever so slightly, it will make all the difference in the world. Your body will appear slimmer and it will show off gorgeous angles on your face.

Rough up your scalp: Isn’t it the truth that your hair always magically goes flat in pictures? Right before you take your photo, flip your head over and run your fingers through your scalp to liven your hair up a bit. When you flip it back over it should be volumized and full of life.