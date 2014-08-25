The At-Home Remedy to Lighten Up a Bad Dye Job

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

Finding someone you trust enough to dye your hair can be frightening. Even if you bring in a ton of pictures to the salon and no matter how many adjectives you use to describe the hair color you want, it doesn’t always turn out the way you want it to. After the panicked smile, holding back the waterfall tears, you realize it’s not the end of the world, but you would like to do something to fix it. For tips on how to lighten that way-too-dark, freshly salon dyed hair, we brought in celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas to answer your questions.

Q: I went to the salon and my hair came out way darker than I had wanted. Is there a way to remedy this at home?

A: Washing it immediately will help, but not reverse the problem, it takes a solid 24 hours for the artificial color molecules to really set in and deposit to their greatest potential. If thats not enough, mix shampoo, lemon juice and backing soda to create a creamy product, wet your hair, and apply a generous amount of your concoction, wait 45 minutes and rinse, and you will have lightened it up about half a shade and sometimes a full shade!

— Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.