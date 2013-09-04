How To Keep Your Summer Glow Through Fall

We can’t help but want to keep that gorgeous sun-kissed look for all four seasons, not just summer. Even if we’re excited for fall, it doesn’t mean we want to say goodbye to the sun-kissed skin we’ve been loving for an entire sunny season. To help you (and ourselves) keep your summer glow through the chillier months, we’ve rounded up some products to add to your arsenal.
From bronzer to moisturizer to scrubs, we’ve scoped out the best “we’re keeping summer alive forever” products to give you that radiant glow year-round. Take a look at the slideshow above and tell us how you keep your summer glow in the comments below!
This kit includes must-have products that help to improve texture and skin tone. The Intensive Exfoliating Treatment clarifies and polishes skin to reveal a fresh-from-the-derm complexion, and the Body Tanning Towelettes offer an incredible su-kissed look that doesn’t require any sun. While diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, the Face Self Tanning Pads create a natural-looking tan in just four hours!
Kate Somerville Golden Glow Kit $58, sephora.com
Use a sugar scrub to get all that dead skin off in the shower and keep your body beach smooth without the sand.
Lush's Solid Sugar Scrub $6.25, lushusa.com
After a sugar scrub, you're going to want to follow up with a good moisturizer that will promote your skin looking healthy all day long. We love this intense cream from F.A.B.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Therapy $28, sephora.com
Apply this to the apples of your cheeks for a sun-kissed look that can last all year long, pairing it with a highlighter for a more contoured look.
Benefit's Sun Beam $26, sephora.com
Apply this glittering cream to your legs to give them the effect that you've just been laying out in the sun all day long (minus the skin damage).
Caudalie Divine Legs $38, sephora.com
Use a beauty oil daily to give your skin a burst of radiance that comes naturally during the summer. Add it to your moisturizer during the day or apply over top as a treatment before bed.
Josie Maran Beauty Oil Light $48, sephora.com
This face moisturizer contains SPF to block the sun and also works as an effective self-tanner to keep your face looking bronzed, like the summer never left.
Philosophy Here Comes The Sun Moisturizer $26, sephora.com
Sweep a bronzing powder along your cheekbones, nose and forehead throughout the day for a just-back-from-the-beach look.
Laura Mercier Bronzing Powder $32, sephora.com