Must-Know Tips to Keep Your Eyeshadow From Creasing

For as much as we love a good smokey eye, we hate when our eyeshadow creases. So much effort goes into getting the look just right and nothing ruins it more quickly than an oily eyelid. Because we know the frustration — and understand that you deal with creasing just as much as we do — we’ve put together the best tricks to keep your eyeshadow from creasing below.

Make sure it’s dry: Eye creams are fantastic, but you should be using them mostly at night before going to sleep to get the most out of the hydration. While you’re sleeping, your skin will absorb the moisture and the cream will work to the best of its abilities. During the day when you’re wearing makeup — especially eyeshadow — wearing a cream on your eye will make any product slip right off. Once you’ve cleansed your face, if you use a lightweight lotion during the day, make sure it’s dry before you apply any eyeshadow. If you can go without lotion in your eye area, it’s even better for keeping your shadow in place.

Use a primer: Whether you choose to use an actual primer or you double your cream concealer as a base, using a primer will help to absorb any oils on your eyelids. Your eyeshadow will also be able to grab onto the primer as a solid foundation to stop the likelihood of creasing.

Use eyeliner instead: This works especially well if you’re going for a smokey eye at night. Using an eyeliner kohl pencil and smudging over your eyelid will give the color a lot of hold, and the eyeliner won’t crease nearly as easily as a cream eyeshadow. The trick with this is to remember that less is more. Start off by adding just a bit of liner color, and you can gradually add more and more.

Finish with powder: The same way dry shampoo powder works to absorb excess oil in your hair, translucent powder will work to absorb any oil on your eyelids, which is what makes your eyeshadow crease. Once you’ve applied your eyeshadow (whether it be cream, powder, or stick) use a fluffy shadow brush to tap on a bit of translucent powder to set the product in place and give it staying power.

Go waterproof: When you can, try to choose a waterproof eyeshadow or a 24-hour long wearing shadow over a regular option. Then, once you’re applying the eyeshadow, use your finger instead of a brush for an application that will help the shadow stay in place.