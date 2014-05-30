Ask an Expert: How Can I Keep My Bleach Blonde Hair Hydrated?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

It’s no secret that coloring your hair takes maintenance. You have to head to the salon every 6-8 weeks for touch-ups, use a special shampoo and conditioner to keep the color looking right, and always be conscious of the sun’s rays changing the color a bit. Add on to all of these things the hair damage that comes with bleaching your hair, and you’ve got a whole new slew of steps to your hair’s health routine. Blonde hair shouldn’t automatically mean dead hair, though, and below, celebrity stylist Michael Dueñas explains how to keep bleached hair in great shape.

Q: After bleaching my hair, it’s incredibly dried out. What’s the best way to rehydrate my hair? Do you have any product recommendations or at-home treatments I can do?

A: The absolute best way to rehydrate your hair is with the help of deep treatments. They need to be done multiple times a week to jump start the process, and you should avoid heat styling at all costs necessary. The go to products and in my eyes, the best products on the market, is BC Fibre Force Shampoo, Conditioner, Fortifier Treatment, and Spray Conditioner product range from Schwarzkopf. They are like nothing in existence. The product is clinically proven to restore your hair to a virgin state within six weeks of use. This means, in six weeks you will have perfect hair all over again. BC Fibre Force works by infusing your hair with the keratin that your hair is lacking from the bleach. Keratin are the natural building blocks of hair, BC Fibre Force has micronized keratins that penetrate the hair and fill in the holes where it is needed, making your hair perfect all over again! For best results, use a shower cap in the hot shower once the deep treatment is applied, leave it in for 15 minutes, then rinse!

— Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.