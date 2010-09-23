Beauty How-To: Try A Subtle Pale Pink Lip For Fall

Along with the comeback of chic ballerina buns and low-slung chignons, pale pink lips have been ever so popular lately. The look can be an easier one to grasp than the bold reds, deep violets and bright fuchsias that we’ve been lusting after lately. If you’d like to add a soft and subtle color to your face, makeup artist Angelique Velez shows you how in a few short steps below.

Step 1:



Use a lip liner to outline the entire lip and fill in with a light pale color.

Step 2:



Using a pale lip color of your choosing, take your ring finger and dab against your lip to stain.

Step 3:



Finish the look with a clear gloss or balm.

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster