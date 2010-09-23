StyleCaster
Share

Beauty How-To: Try A Subtle Pale Pink Lip For Fall

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty How-To: Try A Subtle Pale Pink Lip For Fall

Rachel Adler
by

Along with the comeback of chic ballerina buns and low-slung chignons, pale pink lips have been ever so popular lately. The look can be an easier one to grasp than the bold reds, deep violets and bright fuchsias that we’ve been lusting after lately. If you’d like to add a soft and subtle color to your face, makeup artist Angelique Velez shows you how in a few short steps below.

Step 1:
102752 1286373239 Beauty How To: Try A Subtle Pale Pink Lip For Fall
Use a lip liner to outline the entire lip and fill in with a light pale color.

Step 2:
102753 1286373240 486x Beauty How To: Try A Subtle Pale Pink Lip For Fall
Using a pale lip color of your choosing, take your ring finger and dab against your lip to stain.

Step 3:
102754 1286373241 486x Beauty How To: Try A Subtle Pale Pink Lip For Fall
Finish the look with a clear gloss or balm.

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share