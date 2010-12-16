Beauty How To: A Sultry New Year’s Look

New Year’s Eve only comes once a year, so obviously we have to be dressed up to the nines. And, with the hopes of being kissed when the clock strikes twelve, it’s also the one time of year that taking an extra minute or two on your makeup is definitely called for. When that boy gets all up close and personal, you better make sure everything looks just right.

Makeup artist Jordy Poon shows us how to add a little sparkle to our NYE look try his tricks at home for your festivities!

Step 1: Smudge a soft black line along the bottom lash line with eyeliner.

Step 2: Continue along the top lash line.

Step 3: Take a damp brush and trace over the eyeliner with a dark shadow.

Step 4: Line the inside of your eyes.

Step 5: Accent the inner corners with a silver glitter.

Step 6: Finish off with black liquid eyeliner and mascara.

Step 7: Wipe off any fall-outs from under the eyes.

Step 8: Apply your base foundation.

Step 9: Use a soft bronzer as a blush to contour under the cheek.

Step 10: Highlight the cheek bones and brow with a warm cream highlighter.

Step 11: Balance the eyes with a warm lipstick.