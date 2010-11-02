Beauty How To: Ponytails To Party In

Event hopping is something that celebrities have made look almost effortless. Their hair is amazingly flawless, and it always seems to last the entire evening. When it comes time for us “regular folk” to head out for a fancy event or just an extra dressed up night with friends, getting your hair to do exactly what you want isn’t the easiest of tasks. Luckily, Michael Angelo, hairstylist and owner of Wonderland Beauty Parlor, showed us how to do an easy glamorous ponytail and we caught it all on video. Follow his tips in the video above (and our broken down steps below) to look professionally styled on your next date.

Step 1: Prep the hair with a moisturizing cream

Step 2: Section off a piece of hair ending right before the crown of the head

Step 3: Take another section at the nape of the neck

Step 4: Brush the middle section into a high ponytail

Step 5: Secure ponytail with a bungee

Step 6: Wrap section at nape of neck around the ponytail

Step 7: Tease the base of the front section for volume

Step 8: Wrap the front section around the ponytail

Step 9: Secure with pins

Step 10: Use a small hairbrush to smooth fly-aways

Step 11: Finish off with Shu Uemura Essence Absolue to smooth out the ponytail