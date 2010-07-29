BEAUTY HOW-TO: Get A Two-Tone Eye

Makeup artists sometimes have trouble choosing what colors to sweep on the lids of models on the runways, so recently, the decision du jour has been to try out two at a time. Since we’re admittedly not at all as talented as the makeup artists behind the catwalk, we had to call in an expert to show us how to get the look.



Celebrity makeup artist, Jackie Gomez, illustrates how to take this two-tone eye look to the streets, below. Follow the steps and try out the look for yourself!

Step 1:



Apply Pur Minerals eye prep to prime the eyelid.

Step 2:



Blend a shimmery pale color, such as a soft orange, pink or white in the inner corner of the eye going towards the outer corner. The two colors will meet in the middle and blend together.

Step 3:



Choose a darker, soft color to sweep along the outer corner of the eye (like a V shape). Jackie chose blue and specifically Bossy Bobbi The Balm Shadow.

Step 4:



Line the bottom of the eye with blue to make the color pop a bit more, and finish off the look with mascara!

All Photos: Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster

