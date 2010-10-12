Beauty How To: Get A Natural Flush, No Wind Required

Windswept cheeks give you that perfect healthy glow that every woman searches for without even having to do anything. Unfortunately though, sometimes Mother Nature just won’t comply with the wind supplying part, so we have to take things into our own hands.

This look can apparently aid you in scoring a first date, too. Here’s a little science lesson, courtesy of Barbara and Allan Pease, authors of Why Men Want Sex and Women Need Love men are attracted to rosy, windswept cheeks without even realizing it. They have a subconscious positive reaction to women who are flushed because it’s a sign of good health. So use the “simplicity” of the male species attraction tendencies to your own advantage.

Follow Taryn Potenza of the Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio’s, easy 3-step guide to getting windswept cheeks, and you could potentially catch the eye of your next boyfriend. Don’t worry, you can thank us later.

Step 1:



Focusing on your T-Zone, forehead, nose and middle of the chin, sweep a natural powder over your skin to eliminate shine. Then sweep your blush color from the back of the pupil, as shown.

Step 2:



You also want to sweep the color from the bottom of the bridge of your nose and lightly out towards your ear.

Step 3:



For this look, Taryn recommends a coral or rosy pink blush color (she used NARS blush in Amour). Taryn adds, NARS blushes are high pigment blushes, meaning that the color is really bright, but the color easily blends out and a little goes a long way.

All photos courtesy of Joey D’Arco for StyleCaster