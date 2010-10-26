Beauty How To: Get A Cool Braided Bun

Now that we’re deep into fall (how is it November already!?) finding cute hairstyles to withstand the stormy winds and random downpours, or worse snowstorms can be a bit tricky. To keep things creative, Dax from Cutler Salon showed us how to tuck our hair into a braided bun for a chic and effortless style.

Follow the steps below to dress up your hair this season.

Step 1:



Loosely braid your hair.

Step 2:



Tease the hair for a messy, fun look.

Step 3:



Fold the braid under itself so you don’t see the tie at the bottom. Depending on the length of your hair, you can fold the hair a few times. You can also make it a loose bun or a tighter version if you want. The more times you fold the hair over, the tighter it will be. Just make sure the bottom of the hair is long enough to make it fully under the bun in order to conceal the hair tie.

Step 4:



Pin the bun to secure it into place.

All images by Janice Chou for StyleCaster