It’s Officially Allergy Season: These Beauty Products Help Conceal Your Misery

I personally love trees, plants and flowers, but unfortunately they don’t always love me back – especially in the springtime when it seems that all of nature is fully in bloom. Those who suffer with seasonal allergies – also referred to as hay fever and allergic rhinitis – know that while spring certainly isn’t the only season that presents a slew of unpleasant symptoms from relentless sneeze attacks and crippling nasal congestion to exhaustion and nagging post-nasal drip, it is undoubtedly the time of year most associated with blossoming and blooming, and therefore pollen. Even if you’ve tried taking an over-the-counter allergy pill, it can still be hard to figure out how to hide allergy symptoms with beauty products. But first, a little background info to explain just how pollen is capable of making us feel and look like we have the actual flu.

From (approximately) March to May trees, weeds, and other floral and fauna emit proteins into the air to help accelerate the fertilization process. As a result, these allergy-inducing compounds (most commonly tree and grass pollen) become highly concentrated in the air we breathe – especially when the wind picks up.These allergens wreak havoc on our overall wellbeing (yes, they can also cause brain fog, low energy and depression too according to some clinical studies) by tricking our immune systems into thinking that we’re being confronted a dangerous virus, and therefore attempting to attack it by releasing a chemical called histamine to keep us safe from harm, leading to major inflammation. In other words, allergy sufferers get to reap the wonderful symptoms of a bona-fide upper respiratory cold without actually even having a virus. And as if this weren’t enough, not only can seasonal allergies make us feel awful, but it can also take a toll on our complexion too.

Aside from the standard physiological symptoms, allergies can also wreak havoc on our face, causing puffy, blood-shot eyes, redness, rosacea flare ups, and yes, even fine lines due to rubbing and itchy incessantly. While it’s always best to consult a physician if your symptoms are interfering with your daily life, there are over-the-counter treatments and beauty products that can help reduce your symptoms and even conceal them when necessary. Taking an OTC anti-histamine like Claritin or Zyrtec can not only help reduce the sneezing, itchy skin, and embarrassingly watery eyes, but it can also help reduce the puffiness and flaking skin for some. If popping an allergy pill simply isn’t doing the trick, there are a few cosmetic solutions that may not cure, but can at least conceal your inner suffering.

Body Merry Eye Cream

The most common culprit for eye swelling is allergies, thanks to the release of histamine. Puffiness and swollen bags are often worsened by constantly itching irritated eyes or wiping away the faux-tears courtesy of incessantly watery eyes. Using an eye cream on the delicate undereye area will help counteract the line-inducing impact caused constantly touching the area. Naturally, it’s best to avoid touching the eye area altogether if you can, but using an eye cream infused with anti-inflammatory and de-puffing ingredients like caffeine can help reduce swollen bags by stimulating circulation and shrinking blood cells.

Dr. Jart Derma Green Solution Tiger Correcting Cream

Dry, irritated and downright red skin is one of the most common symptoms of springtime allergies. Once again, redness and broken capillaries are caused by inflammation, but are also exacerbated by the tendency to itch irritated skin. And, if you also happen to suffer from rosacea, seasonal allergies can actually incite a flare up. Using a green-tinted moisturizer or primer underneath your base will help counteract the redness without having to cake on multiple layers of foundation to cover it up. Dr. Jart’s Derma Tiger Correcting Cream is richly pigmented with a muted green tint (it transforms to a beige tone once applied) for maximum neutralizing power, and it’s also formulated with SPF 30 to boot.

Bausche + Lomb Soothe XP Eye Drops

Sure, you may be thinking that listing eye drops to reduce bloodshot eyes is a no-brainer when it comes to allergy hacks, but what you may not also know is that you can actually apply these vaso-constricting drops directly onto your skin to counteract redness instantly. This also works for inflamed, cystic acne breakouts as well. Not only does it reduce redness quickly but the cooling sensation – whether on the skin or eyes – also just feels soothing when your skin is freaking out.

L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

If your allergy symptoms include irritated, watery eyes, opting for a waterproof mascara is your best bet if you’re aiming to avoid look like you’ve just walked out of a screening of “The Notebook.” While some waterproof mascaras can be almost too budge-proof (which can lead to loosing your lashes in the process) L’Oreal’s best-selling Lash Paradise stays put through the tears and some occasional itching, but comes off without having to battle the raccoon effect with the help of your favorite cleansing oil or eye makeup remover.

Esarora Ice Roller

Sometimes puffiness isn’t just restricted to the eyes, allergies can cause all-over facial swelling too. If you’ve lost the patience or lack the time to invest in faking a sculpted face a la Kim K, using an ice roller to massage the eyes, temples, jawlines, and maxillary sinuses (the cheek areas around your nose prone to sinus congestion and mucus buildup) will help bring down the swelling without having to carve out the hollows of your bone structure with heavy powders and creams.

Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer

Lining the waterline is an age-old hack makeup artists have relied on for decades to make the eyes look bigger, brighter, and more awake. While a true or even creamy off white pencil will make your eyes pop with a 60s-era modish flair, if you’re merely looking to distract from red eyes and undereye swelling, flesh-toned liners will look more natural while still making you look more, well alive. You can also use a nude liner to subtly highlight the inner corners without using an obvious highlighter. Again, when pollen is in combat mode, waterproof eye makeup is key.

Mario Badescu Chamomile Night Cream

While you may be tempted to maintain your typical skincare routine, with retinoids and acid toners in the evening, if your skin is visibly inflamed and extra dry it’s going to be more reactive to these stronger exfoliants than it normally is. If your skin is feeling (and looking) like it’s in pain, nourish it soothe it when a little extra hydration and anti-inflammatory chamomile. This creamy night cream moisturizes without feeling greasy, and the chamomile soothes irritation while reducing redness.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

A makeup artist once told me “when in doubt, go for a bold pout,” and it’s one of the best pieces of beauty advice I’ve ever received. Whether you’re battling a hangover, a nasty flu, or pollen’s evil seasonal onset, your mouth (compared to your eyes and your skin) is most likely going to be the least affected area of your face, so why not play it up and take the focus off the areas in question?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.