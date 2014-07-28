The Best Ways to Deal with Bug Bites in the Summer

It’s all summer fun until someone gets bit. No one enjoys an irritating, inflamed, extremely itchy bug bite, but it seems like no matter how much insect repellant we apply, those pesky bugs still attack us. Before you steer clear of the outdoors all together, take a look at these remedies for dealing with the irritation.

1. Honey is a natural antiseptic, so you can apply a small amount on the effected area to prevent the bite from getting infected. Be sure not to step outside with the sugary ingredient smeared on you, though, as it may attract more bites!

2. Don’t scratch. Put a bandaid over the bite to prevent breaking the bite with your nails, leaving it open for infection.

3. The aloe vera plant works as a natural anti-inflammatory. When you refrigerate it, the cold feeling with relieve any irritation or itching that comes with a bug bite.

4. Anti-inflammatories like topical treatments are great for reducing redness and reducing painful itching. Try Burt’s Bees Outdoor Bug Bite Relief.

5. Pouring rubbing alcohol over the bug bite will prevent it from becoming infected. The slight stinging sensation from the antiseptic will help take away the itching feeling, too, so it’s a win-win.

6. Cold packs feel wonderful on inflamed bug bites. The cold will relieve itching and reduce swelling.

7. On the opposite spectrum, a hot compress works too. As long as the water isn’t burning, the hot water pressed against the bite will stop itching for a few hours.

8. Calamine lotion is known for relieving itchiness and is no exception when it comes to insect bites. Apply a small amount the the bite, let it dry and you’ll be relieved of itching all day.

9. A small amount of peppermint extract applied directly to the bite will relieve itching. Peppermint contains menthol, which gives a cooling sensation. Just apply sparingly, as to avoid irritating the skin.

10. Soak a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar then rub it onto the big bite. Any pain or irritation from the bite will stop after a few minutes. You can also create a paste using cornflour and apple cider vinegar that you can apply directly to the affected area. Put a bandage over the paste so it stays covered and relieved.