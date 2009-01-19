How To Heal Chapped Lips

It’s no wonder with all the holiday traveling and the cold dry winter air that most of us are suffering from really chapped lips. Moisture loss is to blame and you’ll find that lip colors can gunk up in the unsightly flakes and look all wrong. Yuck!

You can make your lips look and feel better if you follow a few easy steps.

Rosebud Lip Balm

– In a hot shower, use a washcloth and a pinch of sugar to lightly buff your lips to smooth out the surface. After you jump out of the shower, immediately apply a rich lip balm with healing ingredients. Steer clear of old school waxy balms which guard against wind, but won’t heal damaged lips. Instead choose a moisture-rich balm containing natural oils that soothe, condition and heal. I like Burt’s Bees Medicated Lip Balm with Clove Oil, Huiles and Baumes Lip Balm, Rosebud Lip Salve or Pangea Organics Lip Balm with Lavender and Cardamom. Leave it on for about 1 hour before applying anything else on your lips. This will give it time to sink in.

Lorac Gloss Stick

– Now that your lips are conditioned, applying lip color can be tricky, but not impossible! Lip tints and stains should be avoided because they are too drying. Glosses are a good option since they go on evenly and disguise flakiness by reflecting light. Lipsticks can be worn, but only of you use moisturizing formula with low shimmer. (Shimmer particles can catch in the cracks of dry skin.) Go for a matte but moist formula like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy Moisture Plump Lip Color. Apply the color with a lip brush to help it glide on evenly. For maximum moisture plus color, go for tinted lip balms. Formulas like Lorac Gloss Stick, Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip Balm or Mac Tinted Lip Conditioner with SPF 15 can add an extra layer of protection and hydration and still give you kissable color. You can apply these right on top of your other balm to double up on healthy looking lips.

In the mean time, no picking, rubbing or licking the chapped pucker. Got it?