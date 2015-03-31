How to Handle 7 Awkward Situations With Grace

No matter how polite or well-mannered you might be, it’s still a feat to respond with grace to situations that make you squirm. The trick? Balancing the right amount of authority—without sounding rude, abrasive, or annoyed—with the right amount of humility.

We’ve compiled a list of some tips on how to respond with grace to some common uncomfortable situations, making them less awkward and much more manageable.

1. You’ve forgotten someone’s name

We’ve all done it, and we’ve all felt embarrassed because of it. But, if you’ve blanked on an acquaintance’s name, there’s really no need to panic. Experts suggest you should simply, yet politely, ask them what their name is again. Sincerely and briefly apologize for forgetting and promise to remember the next time you run into them. Also, the sooner you ask, the better (and the less awkward).

2. You’ve called someone by the wrong name

In the same vein of totally forgetting someone’s name, calling someone by the wrong name is an honest, commonly made mistake. However, it might be even more awkward and uncomfortable; calling a friend’s new boyfriend by the old boyfriend’s name, calling a friend by her roommates name, calling your new boss by your old boss’s name. Make light of the mistake, add a touch of self-deprecation, and apologize for the mixup. Make sure to acknowledge that you do in fact know their name, but simply slipped up.

3. Someone makes an unsolicited comment about your appearance you find offensive.

So, a coworker just made the dreaded “wow, you look so tired” comment. Chances are, you’ve been on the receiving end of quip, or a similar passive insult. According to The Huffington Post, your best bet is to turn the comment on its head with an “Actually, I’m not tired at all. How’s your day going?”

If they slyly insult something your wearing, don’t give them even the slightest hint that they’ve bruised your self-confidence. Simply express your own reassurance. “I actually love these pants.” Shut the naysayers down by expressing your own confidence. Works like a charm.

4. You and your arch-enemy happen to be at the same party.

Cue: panic. But, when put in the same social situation as someone who is angry at you, you are angry with, or with someone you simply just don’t vibe with, your M.O. should always be “don’t make a scene, at all costs.” As experts point out, our main concern in a situation like this should always be the host or hostess. At someone else’s party or event, you definitely don’t want to be the girl who causes drama. Be polite, be the bigger person, and be level-headed.

We’ve all watched The Hills, or The Real Housewives (of any city)– and therefor you know, nothing ever gets resolved in a social setting, they only get worse. Say hello to the disgruntled friend, and either ask them to coffee to talk things out, or just politely make some small talk and then excuse yourself. Just be careful not to let your emotions get the best of you. Especially if alcohol is involved– anger and vodka don’t make a good cocktail.

5. A client or customer treats you rudely.

First of all, be tactful. Think about your business, think about your career. If you are really angry or upset about something, take some time to cool down before you approach anyone to speak about it. “Show grace under pressure,” says the Huffington Post, and let the client or customer vent completely until you interject. People are typically rude because they don’t really care what you have to say, or think that you don’t care what they have to say. Show them that you do care by listening intently to them and then responding politely and intuitively.

6. A friend really needs a breath mint.

No one wants to be the person to tell someone that their breath smells. But, sometimes it just has to be done, especially if you consider this person a friend. The simplest way to go about solving this awkward problem, according to Reader’s Digest, is to pop a mint or piece of gum into your own mouth and then offer your friend some as well. Chances are, they’ll take it. If that doesn’t work, the situation gets a little more tricky. Think about your relationship and gauge whether this friend will be offended or appreciative of the cold hard truth.

7. You’ve made a nasty comment about someone, and they’ve overheard.

This could potentially be one of the most awkward situations of ’em all. Although we may not want to admit it, we talk about people behind their backs—it’s human nature. When you say something catty about a person to someone else, you’re always running the risk of it getting back to them.

If it does, don’t immediately blurt out everyone’s usual go-to “I didn’t mean that!” It comes off as insincere, and chances are, you did mean it. Instead, immediately apologize and then follow up later with a more in-depth apology or email. Reader’s Digest suggests a dialogue along the lines of “I cannot apologize enough for making those careless comments about you. It was heartless, it was dumb, and you don’t deserve whatever embarrassment or irritation I caused you.” Accept the responsibility for what you said, and sincerely, and maturely, mend the situation.