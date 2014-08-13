Ask an Expert: How Can I Grow Out My Layers?

Since we are lucky enough to work with a bevy of experts who drop excellent tips on us without blinking an eye we figured it was due time to share them with the rest of you. With Ask an Expert, we’ll be reaching out to some of our favorite pros in the industry with the beauty questions that you send in via social media (with the hashtag #BeautyHelp). So please, send in your critical beauty questions and we’ll get them answered for you!

We all go through phases with our hairstyles. From the time we asked for short, choppy layers to realizing all you want is one swingy length, going for a specific style at the salon can mean some commitment when it comes time to changing it up again. Growing out layers (and hair in general) sometimes feels frustrating, with seemingly endless amounts of time passing before we get the length we want. We’ve tried everything from hair growth pills to every shampoo and serum in the book, but we’re left feeling frustrated. So what are we missing? Celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas is here to answer our question, below.

Q: How can I grow out my layers?

A: “You have to trim the length on your hair regular without trimming your layers, otherwise they will always be there. Work your way from the bottom up on the haircut.” — Michael Dueñas, Celebrity Hairstylist and CEO of Hair Room Service, an in-room salon appointment service that delivers top celebrity stylists and services to your door.