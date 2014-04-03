If there’s one wish every woman in this world has about her hair, it’s to grow faster. Whether you’re recovering from a bad haircut or you’re finally going to grow out a pixie, growing out your hair can be a bit frustrating. But, just because it takes a while doesn’t mean there aren’t things you can do to help your hair grow faster. Below are 10 things no one ever tells you about growing out your hair.

1. Trims help: Although it seems counterintuitive, trimming your hair while growing it out will actually help hair growth. By trimming the ends of your hair, you get rid of any damaged, broken, or split ends. While you don’t need to get a trim every 6-8 weeks, if you’re simply trying to grow your hair long, head to the salon about once every three months.

2. Your diet can help hair growth: It’s not a myth! Certain foods can help accelerate the hair growth process. Eating the options on this list of 8 foods that make your hair grow faster can really work for you.

3. Avoid heat damage: When growing out your hair, styling options can become a little limited, but finding a way to give your hair a break from heat styling can really be advantageous. Flat irons, blow dryers, and curling irons can really cause damage to your hair, breaking the strands you’re working so hard to grow. As much as possible, find a way to style your hair without heat.

4. It’s okay to skip a wash: For ladies who wash hair on a daily basis, you may be doing harm without being aware of it. Give your shampoo a break and skip an extra day or so in between washes if you can to help nourish your scalp with natural oils. On the off days, turn to dry shampoo, or if you really can’t skip a wash, look into cleansing conditioners that work to put moisture into your hair without stripping it first.

5. Treat your scalp: When you do wash your hair, it’s important to focus on your scalp. Massaging your scalp with your fingertips for about 3 minutes a day helps to stimulate the follicles, and working a hair mask or conditioner into your scalp can benefit hair health, too.

6. Sleep in a mask: Wash your hair at night and apply a hydrating mask, but instead of washing it out after about 20-30 minutes, sleep with the mask in, with a towel over your pillow to protect your sheets. Rinse the mask out in the morning and your hair will feel like it got the equivalent of a full night’s rest from damage.

7. Turn down the temperature: You may want to rethink the extra hot showers, as hot water can dry out your hair and make it more brittle. In the same way that hot water can dry out your skin, it can also dehydrate your hair, so make the switch to a more mild temperature.

8. Try Co-washing: Co-washing is the process of using only conditioner to wash your hair, alternating between washes. Co-washing works well because conditioner will rinse away surface dirt without stripping away natural oils the way shampoo can.

9. Stay hydrated: Drinking water can help with your overall health, but it’s also a great catalyst for hair growth. So drink up!

10. Don’t be afraid to experiment: Growing out your hair requires some patience and can be pretty frustrating, but it doesn’t need to be miserable. While your hair is in the in between stages of growth, experiment with new hairstyles and products to really make the most of your length.

Image via Brand X Pictures/Getty Images