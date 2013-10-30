How to Grow Out a Pixie: 6 Tricks You Can Learn from Celebrities

So you got a pixie. We hope it transformed your life for the better, instead of for the worse, but unless you’ve committed to the cut for life, there will come a time when you want to grow out your pixie and have a longer ‘do. We suggest you learn from the best—and by “best,” we mean our favorite celebrities—so you keep that awkward growing-out period to a minimum.

Of course there will be growing pains involved, like that piece of hair that just won’t stay down. Our suggestion is to learn from Miley Cyrus‘ mistake and use a ton of product to slick that cowlick down.

Try Charlize Theron‘s trick and brush all the hair forward, while still keeping a side part. To get her great texture, try spraying hair with Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($39, oribe.com) and then finger comb it into place.

Michelle Williams is able to keep her hair looking chic by keeping the sides short and the front long. She then does a deep side part that makes her hairstyle look edgy as it grows out.

Once the front of your hair has reached your chin, let the sides grow out. Style it like Carrie Mulligan by twisting the front section back and using Bumble & Bumble Bb. Texture Creme ($28, bumbleandbumble.com) to give the rest of your hair a piece-y finish.

Keep your bangs long and wear them to the side like Ashlee Simpson.

Enjoy playing around with different styles as your hair starts to get longer! Emma Watson chose some well-placed layers to get her through the final growing out phase.

