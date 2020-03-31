9 Tips for Grooming Your Brows at Home and Not Regretting It

There is no turning back once you’ve over-plucked your eyebrow hairs. All you can do is wait for them to grow back and hope it happens fast. Or you can tread lightly, listen to the pros and avoid a regrettable grooming sesh. If your next brow appointment is weeks or months away, it might be time to learn how to groom your eyebrows at home. When done correctly, it’s cheap, easy and mostly pain-free.

In general, the most convenient way to clean up your arches is by tweezing and tinting your brow hairs, with a couple of other tricks in-between.

First, Embrace Wild Arches

According to the beauty pros at Cosmetify, before you pick up a set of tweezers or a brow tinting kit (more on this in a sec), “it’s best to allow your eyebrows to fully grow out in order to figure out their full, natural shape.”

It may not look cute, but this lets you see what you’re working with and consequently helps you avoid making mistakes down the line.

Find Your Natural Size and Shape

Now that your brows are rightfully out of control, you can figure out the most flattering size and shape for your face. And according to the Cosmetify pros, all you need is a pencil.

“To determine the length, hold a pencil up to your left/right nostril and point it straight up towards your forehead. This indicates where your brow should start. Turn the pencil diagonally, still holding it in line with your nostrils to figure out where your brow should end, ensuring it is past your eye’s outer corner.”

Figuring out the shape (aka your arch) takes a little more effort. Using the same pencil, hold it next to each nostril at a 45-degree angle. Your arch should begin wherever the other end of the pencil lands. Take the pencil you were using before and hold it next to each nostril at a 45-degree angle, going just past your eye pupil.

Don’t Obsess Over Symmetry

Another gentle reminder before getting to the “fun” part: your brows should be siblings, but they don’t have to be twins. Concentrating on getting an exact match will easily lead to over-plucking, tweezing and/or waxing.

According to eyebrow specialist Joey Healy, less is more. In other words, if you realize you’re overdoing it, the smartest thing you can do is stop and step away from the tweezers.

“Don’t try to fix your eyebrows by making the good one match the bad one,” he says. “If you feel like you might have crossed the line, don’t freak out. If needed, you can use products like Luxe Brow Powder to fill in.”

If one is fuller than the other, brow gel will be a saving grace for holding messy hairs in place until you can correct your mistake.

Start With a Clean Canvas

It should go without saying, but wash your face and hands beforehand.

“Do ensure that you’re starting with a clean, dry canvas,” says the Cosmetify pros. “That means no traces of brow pencils, gels or powders and try to avoid applying anything that’s oily or greasy beforehand, such as self-tanners or serums.”

Pluck, Tweeze and Trim at an Angle

Now we can get to the main event. For starters, the Cosmetify pros reiterate how easy it is to get “tweezer happy and start plucking anywhere we see a stray brow hair.” It is crucial that you don’t go overboard so nix the idea of daily maintenance and always brush the brows up and at an angle before grooming so you can more easily target one or a couple of hairs at a time.

“For a neat and tidy look, we suggest taking your tweezers out every 3 days or so, but this depends on how quickly your hair grows back.” Don’t get heavy-handed when you do pluck. Instead, “stick to rogue hairs in the middle of your brows, under the brow bone and around the eyelid.” If you want to get really precise, draw your preferred shape and use it as a guideline.

If you’re working with Cara Delevingne-level brows and have longer hairs to get rid of, Joey Healy recommends using brow shears like the Precision Brow Scissor to trim the longest hairs. “The best way to do it is to snip randomly at the ones that are absolutely the longest. The key to trimming is to trim one hair at a time at an angle. Never trim in a straight row across. Your brow ends up looking very blunt and stubby,” he says.