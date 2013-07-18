How to Go from Black to Blonde Hair

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: How can I go from black to blonde hair?

A: “Going from black to blonde is a color correction process, which involves color remover — be ready to sit for a few hours for the process,” says colorist Shannon Silva of Dyer + Posta salon (a Marie Robinson affiliate) in Atlanta. “I definitely recommend completing this endeavor in stages. Keeping the hair conditioned and still looking healthy is the most important thing to preventing breakage and chemical damage.” Stripping the hair of all its color in one sitting — in other words, bleaching — will dry out hair instantly. Going a few shades lighter over the course of a few salon visits may be more time consuming, but your hair will thank you.

“Also, lifting in phases is a great way to make sure you really want the color you’re intending to reach. Often times, my color correction clients will reach a certain level and be happy they didn’t lift to such an extreme blonde.” One in-between shade we’re loving right now is Selena Gomez’s honey highlighted hair. The color is the perfect complement to her summer glow without going too light.

Keeping such extreme color also takes maintenance. “Using Bumble and Bumble‘s Mending Masque ($37, sephora.com) in between color processes is at the top of my list for caring for your freshly colored hair.” Use weekly in the shower for best results. Also, opt for shampoos specifically formulated for blondes like Schwarzkopf Professional Blondme and John Freida Sheer Blonde. Both lines protect from turning brassy.

Read more: How To Ask For Ombré Hair Color At The Salon