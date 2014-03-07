New App Makes Users Lick the Screen to Practice Oral Sex (And It’s for Guys!)

The age of mobile technology has been a boon to those looking to stream music, play games, take selfies, and, of course, learn pretty much anything using just your phone. The latest skill-perfecting game might seem innocuous and goofy at first, but it’s actually meant to be a tool to perfect one of life’s most difficult (and hard to practice!) skills: oral sex.

Aptly-named app Lick This prompts users to practice their, ahem, oral techniques by actually licking the screen. (Germaphobes take note: The app creators advise wrapping your screen in plastic wrap before you start licking.)

There are a number of different exercises inside the app, all of which claim to strengthen the user’s tongue and improve technique. A few sample exercises: flicking a light switch, turning a crank, and making a beach ball bounce.

Even the app’s creators confess that Lick This might not necessarily transform one’s oral sex abilities overnight. “Do we think you’ll be a better lover because of it? No,” the app’s co-creator Chris Allick told “Fast Company” magazine. “Do we think it’s an interesting approach to human computer interaction and making people think about their sexuality and maybe start a conversation? Totes.”

Whether you’re playing the game for fun or playing the game in the hopes of actually getting your groove on, the good news is that it’s totally free. In fact, it’s not really an “app” at all, but rather a website that you can access on your mobile device. Just click here to visit the site, and get started!