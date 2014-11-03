How to Get Your Fragrance to Last Much Longer

We all crave that quintessential signature scent. Once we find it, we want it to last more than a few hours! There’s a lot that goes into choosing a fragrance, and still more that goes into finding a fragrance that will actually last.

We all have our ways. We may choose oils or ouds (they tend to last longer), or a fragrance that is rich and warm. We can layer fragrances, spraying our body just out of the shower (when our pores have just opened up), or spraying our clothing. Beauty expert Amber Katz of Rouge 18 has a genius trick where she layers Vaseline or any petroleum-based product as a base and then applies her fragrance next. This works especially well in areas like wrists, neck and backs of knees – anywhere your body warms up faster. You may even want to carry a travel-size of your scent and refresh throughout the day.

Either way scent can be a lot of work to maintain, but the pay-off is we smell amazing, right? Below are our best tips and tricks for maintaining your fragrance:

In the bottle:

The enemies of fragrance are light, heat and air. So to make it last the longest, a dry, cool, dark place is best, and make sure all the seals on the bottle are tight, says Mark Crames, CEO of Demeter Fragrance Library.

On you:

Always prep skin, which means that you just may want to apply directly out of the shower. Showering will open your pores, which will help the fragrance to penetrate. Be sure to moisturize as well. Hydrated skin will absorb the scent way more successfully than dry skin can!

There is also classic technique called layering that can be used. The fragrance molecules bind to the oils in your skin. If you use a lotion or body oil first, and then spray, or “layer” your fragrance on top of the lotion or oil, you will have created a better surface on the skin for those fragrance molecules to bind to, says Crames.

Tradition required that you use an unscented lotion, or the same scented lotion and fragrance. With a single or simple note brand like Demeter or Jo Malone, however, you can use different scents for lotion and fragrance, and create your own personal blend right on the skin. Crames notes though that you shouldn’t rub your wrists together. It’ll just break the perfume and make scent fade that much faster.

Stop spraying the air and walking through it, says Jason Nik, a life and style coach and fragrance connoisseur. That wastes the fragrance and it doesn’t last long. Spray it directly on yourself, specifically on your pulse points. The heat from those spots will assist your scent in lasting for hours. Second, use oil. If you have a fragrance specific oil use that, or an oil that includes one of the base notes from the fragrance. Dab the oil on your pulse points and spray on top of that to make your fragrance last a very long time.



On the sheets:

Use a linen or room spray format. The solvents used in those preparations are designed to bind to your fabric, rather than skin.