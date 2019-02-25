Products You Can Use to Get the Wet Hair Look Without Water

Scroll To See More Images

Updated versions of throwback classics are the hair trends poised to take over 2019. And while ’90s-inspired accessories, sleek lobs and half-up, half-down styles are relatively easy to pull off, the wet hair look isn’t as cut-and-dry. According to one pro, it’s going to take a little patience and a whole of oil. But thankfully, you won’t have to stick your head under a faucet and drench those strands to get it done.

As it turns out, what you need to do is create the illusion of wet hair. Not only does this eliminate the need for drying time; it also means you’re less likely to get sick in the winter. “The trick to a wet look is not water—it’s oil! I like to use a lightweight oil like the NatureLab. TOKYO Perfect Smooth Oil to give the hair that wet appearance,” celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons told us. “You’ll have to layer on a lot more product than you’d use for a typical style… without making the hair greasy!”

The benefit of an oil is that it also delivers a smoothing effect and plenty of hydration so your hair doesn’t return to a dry state before the day ends. Of course, you could always elevate the wet effect by mixing water with the oil, but if you must, we recommend lightly spritzing it on little by little so you avoid stringy strands. In the meantime, here are a handful of top-rated oils to use when you want to try on this celebrity favorite.

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil

This multi-tasker is a great option for finer hair types, thanks to a mix of lightweight, but nourishing oils including grapeseed, coconut and sweet almond.

$40 at Sephora

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosehip, Argan & Coconut Oil Blend

In addition to sealing split ends and restoring vibrancy, this nutrient-rich blend can also be applied to damp hair when you want the same shiny finish of wet strands.

$28 at Briogeo

Kerastase Paris Elixir Ultime Oil Serum

This fast-absorbing luxe option utilizes four lesser-known oils (maize, procaxi, argan and camellia) to provide next-level nourishment and plenty of shine.

$50 at Sephora

Moroccanoil Light Treatment

Like the original treatment, this version meant for fine and light-colored hair is made with argan oil and flax seed extract to strengthen the hair as it delivers shine.

$34 at Sephora

Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Oil

Fast-absorbing and suitable for both dry and damp hair, this oil blend mimics the oils naturally found in your hair, creating a healthy-looking, “woke up like this” finish.

$38 at Living Proof

Macadamia Professional Nourishing Moisture Oil Spray

The best part of this oil is that it comes in mist form, so you can achieve even distribution throughout the hair for a uniform finish.

$7.47 at Ulta

Playa Ritual Hair Oil

Tuck this one away for your next beach romp. When applied before swimming, it’ll provide UV protection and the wet effect so you can keep your head above water.

$38 at Playa Beauty

Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum

Because this lightweight oil is super concentrated, all you need is one pump to cover your entire head from roots to ends.

$21 at Ulta

Verb Ghost Oil

Lightweight enough for daily use, this restorative oil contains moringa seed oil for moisture, bamboo extract for strengthening and hydrolyzed soy protein to lock it all in.

$16 at Sephora