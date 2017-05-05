How to Get Big, Messy, Voluminous Hair in 4 Easy Steps

If you Google “sexy hair” hair right now, you’ll find about 26 million articles and images of women with tousled, messy, curly, and straight hair, because attractiveness is so damn subjective, and also, because Google is weird. But the one thing all of these hairstyles do have in common is volume—lots and lots of soft, bouncy, gravity-defying volume, which, as anyone who has ever tried to create by themselves knows, is an incredibly difficult look to get at home.

Hey, we’re big fans of sleek, flat-ironed hair, too, but sometimes, we want to play around with having Victoria’s Secret-level hair. You know, the kind that looks like it’s being perpetually inflated by a soft breeze from the shores of Ibiza? So we asked hairstylist and all-around wizard Jasmine Santiago to show us exactly how to create bouncy, messy, voluminous hair fit for a photoshoot, sans a ton of tools (or skills). Click through our gif-filled tutorial ahead to find out exactly how to get the look at home, and try not to freak out too much when you realize it’s only four steps long.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Olga with MSA Models

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Jasmine Santiago