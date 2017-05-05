How to Get Big, Messy, Voluminous Hair in 4 Easy Steps

If you Google “sexy hair” hair right now, you’ll find about 26 million articles and images of women with tousled, messy, curly, and straight hair, because attractiveness is so damn subjective, and also, because Google is weird. But the one thing all of these hairstyles do have in common is volume—lots and lots of soft, bouncy, gravity-defying volume, which, as anyone who has ever tried to create by themselves knows, is an incredibly difficult look to get at home.
Hey, we’re big fans of sleek, flat-ironed hair, too, but sometimes, we want to play around with having Victoria’s Secret-level hair. You know, the kind that looks like it’s being perpetually inflated by a soft breeze from the shores of Ibiza? So we asked hairstylist and all-around wizard Jasmine Santiago to show us exactly how to create bouncy, messy, voluminous hair fit for a photoshoot, sans a ton of tools (or skills). Click through our gif-filled tutorial ahead to find out exactly how to get the look at home, and try not to freak out too much when you realize it’s only four steps long.
Photographer: Tory Rust
Model: Olga with MSA Models
Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci
Hair: Jasmine Santiago
STEP 1: Roll it out
Surprise! Hot rollers weren't just for your mom in the '80s—they're also truly one the of best ways to get bouncy, Victoria's Secret-level volume that seriously lasts. To start, brush through your hair (if you have curls, blow them out or lightly straighten them, first), then section off a three-inch chunk of hair at your roots. Lift the hair up and pull it forward at an angle, then place a heated roller underneath the ends and roll it down, securing the roller against your scalp with the included clip. Repeat with the front sections of hair on either side of your part, then continue with the rest of your hair.
PRODUCTS TO TRY:
1. T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, $119; at T3
2. Conair Jumbo Roller Instant Roller Heat Setter, $34; at Ulta
3. Remington H9096 Silk Ceramic Heated Clip Setter, $34; at Walmart
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 3: Unravel
Now for the fun part: The big reveal. Starting with the last roller you rolled, remove the clip and gently unravel the hair. Continue unclipping and unrolling, letting your curls hang loose and untouched.
Photo:
Tory Rust
STEP 5: Become a model
Flip your part around, spray your roots with more texturizing spray, and keep the volume going long enough to land a gig with Victoria's Secret. Or just show off your insanely volumized hair on social media like a normal person.
Photo:
Tory Rust