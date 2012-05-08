How To Get An Easy Updo For Prom

We’ve scoured our favorite place to search for hair and beauty inspiration (Pinterest, of course!) to find our absolute favorite prom updo, and we’ve found it! This style is not only incorporating two major trends right now, braids and the easy to do donut bun, but it’s an easy at-home up do for prom. Want to create this style for yourself? We’ll tell you how:

Step 1: Start with hair down and work through some styling cream (like Phyto Moisturizing Styling Cream, $24). Comb through and brush all hair towards the back of your head. Tease at the crown of your head to give some volume.

Step 2: Take a large portion of hair from one side of the head and begin a braid into your hair line. Make it a semi large braid and keep it above the ear. Once you get most of the hair into the braid/are getting towards the back of the head, secure with a clear hair tie.

Step 3: You’ll need a hair doughnut like this one to create the bun. Put your hair into a pony tail in the middle of the back of your head using a clear hair tie. Thread the ponytail through the inside of the doughnut.

Step 4: Find the center of your ponytail that you have just threaded through, and form the hair around the doughnut. Feel around to make sure none of the doughnut is showing through. With the excess hair, wind it around the doughnut. Add bobby pins for added security.

Step 5: Mist your hair with hairspray, particularly around the bun and the braid to make sure it stays smooth the entire night.

Now you’re good to go! Hit the prom knowing you’re looking amazing!

Image via pinterest.com/gailboni/